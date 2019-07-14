|
|
63, suddenly--Beloved husband of Debra (nee Goedert); loving brother of Francis Jr., Ret. CPD (the late Donna), Virginia (the late Dennis) Mathews, Martin, Richard (Susan), Ellen (Cliff) Grant, Mary and the late William "Billy" ; proud and cherished uncle and great uncle of many; fond brother in law of Shirley Evans. Member of Pipefitters Union Local # 597. Past President of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division #32. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy Park Ridge. Funeral Tuesday, prayers at 9:15 a.m. going to St. Robert Bellarmine Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Maryhill. Info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019