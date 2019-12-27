|
Donald J. Kula, age 83: beloved husband of the late Virginia E. Kula; loving father of Ginny "Coco" (Pete Aleman) Kula, Donald J. (Marichi) Kula, John (Lisa) Kula, Tom (Lisa) Kula and Mary (Josiah Mazzaschi) Kula; cherished grandfather of Gabriela, Ben, Joey, Will, and Paul; dear brother of Steve (Kathy) Kula and Pete (the late Nancy) Kula. Donald was devoted husband, proud father and grandfather, devout catholic and graduate of St. Philip Neri grammar school, Mt. Carmel High School, and a former basketball player at the University of Illinois and Western Michigan University. Visitation Sunday, December 29th, 2:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral Monday, December 30th, 9:15 AM from Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant St., Hinsdale to Notre Dame Church, 64 Norfolk Ave., Clarendon Hills. Funeral Mass 10:00AM. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. 630/323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019