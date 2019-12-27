Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:15 AM
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Notre Dame Church
64 Norfolk Ave.
Clarendon Hills, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Kula
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Kula

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald J. Kula Obituary
Donald J. Kula, age 83: beloved husband of the late Virginia E. Kula; loving father of Ginny "Coco" (Pete Aleman) Kula, Donald J. (Marichi) Kula, John (Lisa) Kula, Tom (Lisa) Kula and Mary (Josiah Mazzaschi) Kula; cherished grandfather of Gabriela, Ben, Joey, Will, and Paul; dear brother of Steve (Kathy) Kula and Pete (the late Nancy) Kula. Donald was devoted husband, proud father and grandfather, devout catholic and graduate of St. Philip Neri grammar school, Mt. Carmel High School, and a former basketball player at the University of Illinois and Western Michigan University. Visitation Sunday, December 29th, 2:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral Monday, December 30th, 9:15 AM from Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant St., Hinsdale to Notre Dame Church, 64 Norfolk Ave., Clarendon Hills. Funeral Mass 10:00AM. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. 630/323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -