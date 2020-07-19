1/2
Donald J. "Don" Mackel
1931 - 2020
Donald "Don" J. Mackel, age 89 of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020. Born February 12, 1931, Don was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army and an employee of R.R. Donnelly & Son's Chicago Lakeside Press. He was also a dedicated member of Thornton United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by his loving companion Mary Rowan, Don enjoyed dining, golf, and casino games. His 2006 Buick Lucerne was his "pride & Joy." Don was a beloved son, brother, uncle, grand uncle and friend. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Don will be laid to rest at Mount Hope Cemetery, Chicago on July 23rd with his immediate family by his side. Rest in Peace Uncle Don & "bye for now…" For further information, please contact Smits Funeral Home in South Holland at 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Burial
Mount Hope Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smits DeYoung-Vroegh Chapel
649 E. 162nd St.
South Holland, IL 60473
708 333-7000
