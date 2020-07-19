Donald "Don" J. Mackel, age 89 of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020. Born February 12, 1931, Don was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army and an employee of R.R. Donnelly & Son's Chicago Lakeside Press. He was also a dedicated member of Thornton United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by his loving companion Mary Rowan, Don enjoyed dining, golf, and casino games. His 2006 Buick Lucerne was his "pride & Joy." Don was a beloved son, brother, uncle, grand uncle and friend. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Don will be laid to rest at Mount Hope Cemetery, Chicago on July 23rd with his immediate family by his side. Rest in Peace Uncle Don & "bye for now…" For further information, please contact Smits Funeral Home in South Holland at 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com