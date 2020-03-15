|
The Hon. Donald J. O'Brien, Jr.; age 81; of Indian Head Park. Loving father of Donald J. (Linda) O'Brien, III; Sean (Lisa) O'Brien; and the Hon. Brendan (Jessica) O'Brien. Devoted grandfather of Aubrey, Zachary, Samantha, Judy, and Vanessa. Dear brother of Nancy (Rodger) Brown, Terrance (Judy) O'Brien, Dennis (Pat) O'Brien, and Richard (Doreen) O'Brien. Beloved partner of the Hon. Denise O'Malley. Fond uncle and friend of many. Donald was a devoted lawyer and judge for over 50 years. Visitation 3 to 9pm Thursday, March 19th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . For Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020