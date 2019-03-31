Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
Donald O'Meara
Donald J. O'Meara, 79, of Northfield IL passed away peacefully at home on March 22, 2019 of pancreatic cancer. Don was a graduate of Loyola Academy ('57), College of the Holy Cross ('61) and Boston College Law School ('64). In 1964, Don joined the law firm of Hinshaw & Culbertson as a trial lawyer where he practiced for 38 years during which time he served as Chairman of the firm. Don is survived by his wife of 53 years Maureen (née Mulcahy) and their children Donald (Nidhi), Michael (Kimberly), Eileen (Terry) Maday and Brian (Maura) and ten grandchildren.Visitation at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 1077 Tower Road, Winnetka, IL 60093.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 (www.misericordia.com) or Loyola Academy, 1100 Laramie Avenue Wilmette, IL 66091 (www.goramblers.org).Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
