Donald Joseph Schommer, age 97, of Arlington Heights, IL, formerly of Park Ridge and Chicago, passed away on September 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margery V. Schommer, nee Petersen, loving father of Randall (Robin), Kathleen (Mark) Ruda, and Debra Schommer (Jeffry Klein); cherished grandfather of Hayley, Heather, Nathan, Jens, Erik (Kathryn), Kevin (Taylor), Jennifer, Evan, and Violet; loving great grandfather to Josephine, Emmaline, and Eloise; dear brother of Marilyn (Nick) Lucca, Jerry (Pat) Schommer, and the late Juanita (Norbert) Bernauer; son of the late Gertrude and Felix Schommer; caring uncle and friend to many. Deeply loved and admired by his entire family, Donald was a proud WWII Veteran serving in the Aleutian Island campaign and President of Victor Products Corporation in Chicago. Private Service and Burial for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mayo Clinic Foundation. Funeral care provided by G.L.Hills Funeral Home. For info please call (847) 699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com