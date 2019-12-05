Home

DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Donald J. Templeton

Donald J. Templeton Obituary
Donald J. Templeton, 70 of Libertyville, died peacefully on December 2, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2-5pm with a service held at 5pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation.

Donald was born April 20, 1949 the son of Joseph and Dorothy Templeton. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam war. He worked as a chauffeur in the Chicago and surrounding areas. He was dedicated to his clients and had long lasting relationships with many of them. He will be remembered for his pursuit of a deal or a bargain, his "found" treasures, gadgets, puzzles and little tricks with kids. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his dogs and was a kid at heart. He was a loving brother, son, uncle and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his sisters, Donna M. Armstrong, Diana L. Reece(Ed). Uncle to Donna(Mark), Judy (Mike), Jeannine (Mark) and Joseph and by many great nieces and nephews. Don is also survived by Bill and D. J. who thought of him as a grandfather and by Lisa who thought of him as a father.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his fiancé Kathy Schimpf

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019
