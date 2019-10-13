|
Donald J. Tesmond of Chicago, IL and Palm Desert, CA lived life to the fullest and, at 91, peacefully passed at his Chicago home on October 9th. He is the beloved husband of Ruth, nee Doepker, of Ottawa, OH for 67 years. Don was an avid tennis player and golfer. He served as Superintendent of Matteson and Richton Elementary School District #159 for 27 years during which the enrollment base grew from 250 to 2000 students. Prior to that he was Principal of Atwood Heights and Meadow Lane Schools. He was a graduate of Leo High School '46, St. Joseph's College '50, and completed post-grad work from the University of Chicago Teaching College '62. Don and Ruth retired to the Deep Canyon Tennis Club, Palm Desert CA in 1992. Don is the proud father of JoAnne, Dale (Fran), Karen (Jack) Gavin, Don (Beth), Barb (John) Trunk, Joe (Traci) and Lisa (a resident of Misericordia Home in Chicago, IL), loving grandpa of Dave (Kate), Julie (PJ) McGrath, Lauren (Dan) Lonergan, Sara, Jonathan (Libby) Trunk, Dan (Gretchen) Trunk, Drew (Taylor) Trunk, Molly (Scott) Loy, Kara Gavin (preceded in death), Jack (Liz) Gavin, Matt (Kate), Rick, Tyler, Trevor and Tara and great-grandpa of Jack, Will, Ben, Liam, Grace, Patrick, Moira, John, Charlie, Henry, Clare, Blair, Annabelle, Lilah, Graham, Rosie, and Elle. Visitation Monday, Oct 14th, Curley Funeral Home, 6116 West 111th Street, Chicago Ridge, IL from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m; Mass Tuesday, Oct 15th, at 10:30 a.m. St. Barnabas Church, 10134 S. Longwood Drive, Chicago; Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Ave, Chicago, IL https://www.misericordia.com would be greatly appreciated; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019