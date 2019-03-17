Home

Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Donald Thompson
Reposing
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:15 AM
Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
17951 Dixie Hw
Homewood, IL
Donald J. Thompson, age 79, U.S. Army Veteran. Formerly of Homewood, recently of Orland Park. Loving husband of the late Mary C. Thompson. Dear father of Randi (Aaron) Montecki and Matthew (Monica) Thompson. Grandfather of Tailor, Chianne and Myra. Dear brother of Earl (Marguerite) Thompson, Veronica (the late Joe) Ferrick and the late Evelyn (late George) Brady. Dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood Monday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Prayers Tuesday, 9:15 a.m. to St. Joseph Church, 17951 Dixie Hwy., Homewood. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre. For additional information contact tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
