Donald J Tworek, age 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Yolanda Tworek nee Gonzalez; loving father of Gail (Michael), William (Marie-Claire), Susan (Brian), James (Luisana) and Karen; stepfather to Valerie (Bryan). Beloved son of the late Albert and Helen (Kolasinski), dear brother of Marilyn, Joanne and Constance. Fond grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Don will be remembered for his generosity and quick wit, always bringing a smile to people's faces and always had a joke to tell to make his friends laugh. He was a dedicated employee of Union Special Corporation for 40 years, retiring in 1992. Never one to just relax, his entrepreneurial spirit continued and he formed several companies. His greatest business success is Applied Geometrics, Inc. (AGI), which he founded in 1995. Along with his dear friend and partner, Mark Foster, AGI assists manufacturers' worldwide by offering instruction in the successful implementation of GD&T. AGI will continue to carry on his legacy. Due to recent health concerns regarding public gatherings, memorial services are postponed and will be scheduled at a later date. Please call Cumberland Chapels at 708-456-8300 or visit www.cumberlandchapels.com for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020