Donald (Don) J. Van Heel, age 85 of Gurnee, formerly of Roseland, Dolton and Frankfurt passed away peacefully on July 13th. Don is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Elizabeth (Betty Ann) (Salamon) Van Heel. Loving father to his children, Larry (Lynn) Van Heel, Karen (Mike) Figura, Mike (Sandy) Van Heel and Betsy (Gary) Adamowski and to his 8 grandchildren, Katie Van Heel, Eric Figura, Alison Van Heel, Joshua Pinkard, Elizabeth Adamowski, Jake Van Heel, Gina Figura and Emily Adamowski and step grandchildren, Mark and Krissy Denning. Dear brother to 8 siblings and is survived by his brother Robert Van Heel and sister Dorothy Beemsterboer. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Larry (Maureen) Salamon. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his companion and best friend, Ethna Bartels, who loved him for 10 years.
Due to the pandemic restrictions, a celebration of life will be in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
