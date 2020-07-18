1/1
Donald J. VanHeel
Donald (Don) J. Van Heel, age 85 of Gurnee, formerly of Roseland, Dolton and Frankfurt passed away peacefully on July 13th. Don is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Elizabeth (Betty Ann) (Salamon) Van Heel. Loving father to his children, Larry (Lynn) Van Heel, Karen (Mike) Figura, Mike (Sandy) Van Heel and Betsy (Gary) Adamowski and to his 8 grandchildren, Katie Van Heel, Eric Figura, Alison Van Heel, Joshua Pinkard, Elizabeth Adamowski, Jake Van Heel, Gina Figura and Emily Adamowski and step grandchildren, Mark and Krissy Denning. Dear brother to 8 siblings and is survived by his brother Robert Van Heel and sister Dorothy Beemsterboer. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Larry (Maureen) Salamon. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his companion and best friend, Ethna Bartels, who loved him for 10 years.

Due to the pandemic restrictions, a celebration of life will be in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate, in his honor. Sign guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries or marshfuneralhome.com.

For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
8473360127
Memories & Condolences

July 16, 2020
Don was One of the kindest caring man I have ever known. He loved everyone and saw the good in people. I am lucky to have had him and his family in my life❤❤
Eddi
Significant_other
