Donald J. Zigament, 89 of Arlington Heights. Beloved husband Ruth (nee Mann) Zigament; loving father of Linda Zigament and John (Kara) Zigament; cherished grandfather of Benjamin and Isabella and caring master of his beloved dog Schatzi. Visitation will be Sat., June 27, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of funeral service at 10:30 am at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks S. of Palatine Road). Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery.Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.