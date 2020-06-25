Donald J. Zigament
Donald J. Zigament, 89 of Arlington Heights. Beloved husband Ruth (nee Mann) Zigament; loving father of Linda Zigament and John (Kara) Zigament; cherished grandfather of Benjamin and Isabella and caring master of his beloved dog Schatzi. Visitation will be Sat., June 27, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of funeral service at 10:30 am at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks S. of Palatine Road). Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery.Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168



Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:00 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
JUN
27
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
