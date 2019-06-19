|
|
Miller , Donald James Donald James Miller, age 63, of Hoffman Estates, Illinois passed away on June 13, 2019. Don was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Charles and Doris Miller on August 3, 1955. Don is survived by his Wife of 36 years Terry (Winters) Miller. Brothers Charles (Geri) Miller, Daniel (Sherri) Miller. Brother-in-law to Russ Winters and Sisters-in-Law Joan Burrows and Diane Rudolph. Loving uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be on Friday June 21, 2019 from 3:00PM to 8:00PM with the funeral service starting at 7:00PM. At the Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral Home, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg, Il 60195-3608. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Donald James Miller at www.cancer.org. Funeral information, or online condolences at ahlgrimfuneral.com, or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019