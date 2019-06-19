Home

AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
Donald Miller
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
Donald James Miller


Donald James Miller Obituary
Miller , Donald James Donald James Miller, age 63, of Hoffman Estates, Illinois passed away on June 13, 2019. Don was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Charles and Doris Miller on August 3, 1955. Don is survived by his Wife of 36 years Terry (Winters) Miller. Brothers Charles (Geri) Miller, Daniel (Sherri) Miller. Brother-in-law to Russ Winters and Sisters-in-Law Joan Burrows and Diane Rudolph. Loving uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Visitation will be on Friday June 21, 2019 from 3:00PM to 8:00PM with the funeral service starting at 7:00PM. At the Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral Home, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg, Il 60195-3608. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Donald James Miller at www.cancer.org. Funeral information, or online condolences at ahlgrimfuneral.com, or 847-882-5580.



Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019
