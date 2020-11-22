Donald Jones, age 93, of Elmhurst and formerly of Flossmoor, IL, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully at home on November 19, 2020. Don was born on January 12, 1927 to his parents John Riley and Lillian (Griffin) Jones. He is preceded in death by his brother Vincent.
Don was the beloved husband for 72 years of Salena "Sally" (Hotchkiss) Jones. He is survived by his wife Sally and their 5 children: Janice (Geoff) Burgeson, Judy Kiedaisch, Jill (Dale) Metcoff, Jeff (Suzy) Jones, Jamie (Tom) Cushing; 9 grandchildren: Peter (Lindsey) Burgeson, Megan (Brian) Reeder, Miles (Leah) Metcoff, Katie (Mike) Rorro, DJ Jones, Thomas, Jack, Drew and Emmett Cushing; and 5 great-grandchildren: Bode Burgeson, Eli and Nick Metcoff, Josie and Lucy Reeder. Don treasured his family.
Don graduated from Fenger High School in Chicago before joining the U.S. Navy in 1945. He graduated from DePauw University in 1949 and received his M.B.A. degree from the University of Chicago in 1959. He was Assistant to the Chairman of Borg-Warner, and in 1972 he was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of Ingersoll Products Corporation until he retired in 1991. He chaired boards of business groups and was President of the Auxiliary of the Equipment Manufacturer's Institute (EMI), the oldest trade association in the U.S. and was named a Life Member. He was a member of the Economic Club of Chicago. Don also served many community groups including being Chairman of the Roseland Hospital Board; Chairman of the Greater Illinois Safety Council and on the Board of Trustees of the Greater Illinois Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. He also held various roles on his church boards.
Don was a devoted family man who was proud of his family. He had a keen sense of humor and he enjoyed his life's work and being of service to others. He appreciated his 70 years of summer vacations on Gull Lake in Minnesota, and after retiring he spent winters in Lauderdale By the Sea, FL. Don truly was a caring, engaging, energetic and fair man. His life was blessed and well-lived. Don's family misses him dearly and celebrates his life.
Interment at Fairmont-Willow Hills Memorial Park on November 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Greater Illinois Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/ILD
