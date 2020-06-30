Donald Joseph Floress
1929 - 2020
Donald Joseph Floress, age 90, of Carpentersville passed away on June 24, 2020. Donald was born on Christmas Day in 1929 to Valentine and Margaret Floress. Donald was one of 12 children who were raised in Chicago. He was the beloved husband of Katherine, his wife of 69 years and they raised three children: Donald, Kathleen, and David. Together, Donald and Katherine cherished their family including their eight grandchildren: Brian, Kevin, and Melissa (of Donald and Francine), Max, Angelica, Mary, and Elizabeth (of Kathleen and Bob), and Angelique (of David and Victoria). Donald was "Grandpa, Grandpa" or self-proclaimed "Grandpa Nice Guy" to six great grandchildren: Sam, Jake, Emmie, Mason, Lincoln, and Rumi. A memorial mass will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, July 1st at St. Monica Church in Carpentersville. At a later date, Donald's interment will be at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Monica Church
