Peterson-Bassi Chapels - Chicago
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
773-637-4441
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Ascension Church
808 S. East Ave.
Oak Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Donald Joseph Hayes, age 66. At rest Sept. 27th. Dear father of Ellen (Dan) Yopchick, Julie (Kyle Nelson) Hayes and Sue (Trevor) Barrett. Former husband of Sara Hayes. Fond grandfather of Grace, Emma, Charlie, Nolan, Colin, Quinn and one on the way. Son of the late Robert J. , Sr. and Marilyn, nee Streicher. Brother of Robert J. Jr. (Ginny), Michael J. (Sharon), Patrick "P.J. (Marlena) and Marytherese "Terry" (David) Budge. Nephew, cousin, uncle, and friend of many. U.S. Marine Corp Veteran. Family and friends will meet Friday,Oct.11th at 9:00 a.m. at Ascension Church, 808 S. East Ave. in Oak Park for a celebration of Mass at 9:30 a.m. Final inurnment services will be private. Info: PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS / GAMBONEY & SON DIRECTORS 708/848-6661
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019
