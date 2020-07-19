Only July 14, 2020, Donald Joseph Snobel. Loving Father, Grandfather (Pop Pop) and Great Grandfather passed away at the age of 86. Don was born in Chicago to Albert and Rose (nee Nechvatal) Snobel. Don was a CPA as well as the Broker Owner of a Real Estate firm for most of his adult life. After retirement in 1995, Don moved to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida full time. He will be remembered by his quick wit, great sense of humor, incredible generosity and his kind compassionate spirit. Don was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Richard and Walter, a son-in-law and his wife Barbara. He is survived by his three children, Vicky (Alexander) Rullo, Jeffrey (Marjorie) Snobel and Donna (the late Anthony) Alizio. Seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial in his name to the Alzheimer's Association
.