|
|
Donald K. Nickless, beloved husband of 45 years to Margaret (nee Eifel); loving father of Brian (Nicole) and Patrick (Amanda) Nickless; devoted grandfather of Ethan, Anthony, Shane, Henry and Brian; dearest brother of William (Sandy), Robert (Kathleen), Edward (Linda), Gerald (Diane), Jack (Lynn) and Rita (John) Ulrich; dear brother in law of Robert (Arlene) Eifel, Laura Casey and Cynthia (James) Panella; proud uncle and great uncle of many; cherished 4 legged best friend to Daisy. Don was a Boy Scout Leader Troop 647 and Pack 3647 at St. Nicholas of Tolentine, and baseball coach of West Lawn Little League. Memorial Visitation Thursday 3 to 9 P.M. Funeral Friday 11:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Elizabeth Seton Church. Memorial Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment Private. Funeral info (708) 532-3100
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 14, 2020