Donald "Greek" Kallas, loving father Lynn (Donald) Walter; beloved grandfather of Laura (Jason) Norwick, Mychal (Antoinette) Walter; cherished great-grandfather of Jaxon, Sawyer, and Rylie; dear brother of Antoinette (the late Joe) Smith, and the late George Kallas and Eleanor Taub; Memorial Visitation Friday, March 15, 2019 9:00am until the 11:00am Memorial Service at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien, IL. Internment Private; In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children Hospital or Hinsdale Humane Society. For Funeral info call 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019