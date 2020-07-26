1/
Donald Kanter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Kanter, 78, beloved husband of Teri nee Bauer; loving father of Alan (Sarah), Howard (Sharon) and Gary (Deborah); cherished Papa of Jared, Carli, Julia and Jack; brother of Marshall (Jody) Kanter and Cynthia (late Norman) Gerstein; treasured uncle and friend to many. Don was a successful businessman, a devoted family man, an amazing friend and a loyal White Sox fan who will be deeply missed. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for all of Don's family and friends, services and shiva will be private. Graveside services will be streamed via Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home Facebook page on Monday, July 27 at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
jerry levin
Family
July 25, 2020
Dear Howard and family,
I'm sorry to hear of your loss. You have my deepest sympathies. May your happy memories give you comfort at this time.
Sincerely,
Jill McAvoy
Jill McAvoy
Coworker
July 24, 2020
Our sincere and heartfelt condolences. May wonderful memories be with you always.
Our thoughts are with you.
Maxine & David Gran
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved