Donald Kanter, 78, beloved husband of Teri nee Bauer; loving father of Alan (Sarah), Howard (Sharon) and Gary (Deborah); cherished Papa of Jared, Carli, Julia and Jack; brother of Marshall (Jody) Kanter and Cynthia (late Norman) Gerstein; treasured uncle and friend to many. Don was a successful businessman, a devoted family man, an amazing friend and a loyal White Sox fan who will be deeply missed. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for all of Don's family and friends, services and shiva will be private. Graveside services will be streamed via Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home Facebook page on Monday, July 27 at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org
. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.