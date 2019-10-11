Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steuerle Funeral Home
350 South Ardmore Avenue
Villa Park, IL 60181
(630) 832-4161
For more information about
Donald Banks
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Steuerle Funeral Home
350 South Ardmore Avenue
Villa Park, IL 60181
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Alexander Church
300 S. Cornell
Villa Park, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Alexander Church
300 S. Cornell
Villa Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. Banks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald L. Banks age 86 passed away peacefully Oct 8, 2019. U. S. Army veteran. Devoted husband of 63 years to Jane Banks nee Niemann. Loving dad to Patrick, Mary Jane Kozik Anderson, Joseph, Suanne (Ken) Woeste, Michelle (Gary) Windt, Timothy (Greta). Grandfather of 15. Great grandfather of 2.

Visitation Sunday October 13, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Steuerle Funeral Home 350 S. Ardmore Ave, Villa Park, IL. In state Monday October 14, 2019 from 9:15 a.m. until Mass time 10:15 a.m. at St. Alexander Church 300 S. Cornell, Villa Park, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials to ALS Association or www.alsa.org for info 630-832-4161 or www.steuerlefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Steuerle Funeral Home
Download Now