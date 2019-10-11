|
|
Donald L. Banks age 86 passed away peacefully Oct 8, 2019. U. S. Army veteran. Devoted husband of 63 years to Jane Banks nee Niemann. Loving dad to Patrick, Mary Jane Kozik Anderson, Joseph, Suanne (Ken) Woeste, Michelle (Gary) Windt, Timothy (Greta). Grandfather of 15. Great grandfather of 2.
Visitation Sunday October 13, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Steuerle Funeral Home 350 S. Ardmore Ave, Villa Park, IL. In state Monday October 14, 2019 from 9:15 a.m. until Mass time 10:15 a.m. at St. Alexander Church 300 S. Cornell, Villa Park, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials to ALS Association or www.alsa.org for info 630-832-4161 or www.steuerlefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 11, 2019