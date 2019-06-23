Home

Donald L. Briere, Age 82. Beloved husband of the late Charlotte and was the beloved companion to Judie Wheeler. Loving father of Donna (Tom) Peterson, Cindy Briere, Don Briere, James (Elaine) Wheeler, April (Bill) Parrott, Susan (Barry) Adams and Holly (Ron) Sage. Cherished grandfather of Ashley & Stephanie Peterson. Dear brother of Kenny (Mary) Briere and Marilyn (Bob) Jolet. Fond uncle of many. He was preceded in death by his four brothers. Visitation Tuesday June 25 from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral service 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Private Entombment Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
