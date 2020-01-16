|
Donald Louis Devoe, age 67, of Montgomery, IL passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Alden of Waterford in Aurora, IL after a courageous battle against cancer. Don graduated from Latin School of Chicago, attended Occidental College, and received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Indiana University. He next worked as a professional musician and later as an entertainment coordinator at the Executive House, one of his father's hotels. Don subsequently switched career paths and spent more than three decades working as a sales representative in the industrial plumbing business, most recently for Ferguson Enterprises. Don's passions were his family, golf, music, Chicago sports teams, and life in general. He was the perpetual optimist who always saw the glass as half-full rather than as half-empty. Don is survived by his wife, Debbie; daughters, Danielle Fournier and Desiree King; stepsons, Travis and Trevor Kinley; 11 grandchildren with one on the way; his brothers, Lawrence and Kenneth and his sister, Linda Brody. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Naomi Devoe. Visitation will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 1:00 until the time of service at 2:00 pm. with Rabbi Marc Rudolph officiating at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL 60538 For directions and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome. 630-897-1196
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 16, 2020