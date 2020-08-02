1/1
Donald L. Long
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald L. Long, 87, of Marion, Iowa, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. No services are planned at this time. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family.

Donald was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Stanley and Betty (Pedersen) Long. He graduated from Morgan Park High School in Illinois. He attended University of California, Berkeley and graduated from the University of Chicago. Donald was a Navy veteran. He married Charlene Edlund in Park Forest, Illinois. Donald worked for Travelers Insurance, started and later sold Jackson Long and Company as well as Long Consulting Services, all in the health claims field.

Survivors include wife, Charlene Long; four sons, David Long of Orange City, Florida, Brian (Roxanne) Long of Mokena, Illinois, Brian (Diane) Braun of Lake Forest, Illinois, and Evan (Kathy) Braun of Phoenix, Arizona; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Keith Long of Florida; and a brother-in-law, Carl (Jackie) Edlund of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Please share a memory of Donald at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved