Donald L. Long, 87, of Marion, Iowa, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. No services are planned at this time. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family.
Donald was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Stanley and Betty (Pedersen) Long. He graduated from Morgan Park High School in Illinois. He attended University of California, Berkeley and graduated from the University of Chicago. Donald was a Navy veteran. He married Charlene Edlund in Park Forest, Illinois. Donald worked for Travelers Insurance, started and later sold Jackson Long and Company as well as Long Consulting Services, all in the health claims field.
Survivors include wife, Charlene Long; four sons, David Long of Orange City, Florida, Brian (Roxanne) Long of Mokena, Illinois, Brian (Diane) Braun of Lake Forest, Illinois, and Evan (Kathy) Braun of Phoenix, Arizona; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Keith Long of Florida; and a brother-in-law, Carl (Jackie) Edlund of Indianapolis, Indiana.
