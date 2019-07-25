Age 79 of DeKalb, IL died on July 22, 2019 in the Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb Twp., IL. He was born on January 27, 1940 in Aurora, IL, and was the son of Clarence Orr and Mildred Irene (Tadd) Stiles.



Don was married to the former Kimberly S. Theis on August 19, 1982 in St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb, IL. He was a loving husband and father, who served his country in the United States Marine Corp. Don was a retired truck driver working for the United States Postal Service for many years. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb, and he enjoyed weightlifting and watching TV.



He is survived by his wife of 36 years Kimberly and their children, Brianna, Donald "DJ", and Danielle Stiles. His daughter Elizabeth Stiles-Guerrero, step-son: Eric Zinzer and his children, and many more family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister: Marilyn Dupuis.



Celebration of Donald's life will be held on Friday August 2, 2019 at 5:00pm till 8:00pm in the Finch Funeral Home in DeKalb. Cremation was handled by Finch Crematory. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family to be established at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019