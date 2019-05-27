Home

age 72. Beloved husband of Kathy Schmidt (nee Govert) for 51 years. Loving father of Timothy (Daiva), Sara (Daniel) Sweeney and Joseph (Kristin). Cherished grandfather of Vilius, Leonas, Rosie, Matilda and Raymond "R.J." Fond brother of Ginny (Larry) Johnson, Paul, the late Kenneth and the late Margie (the late Tom) Bickham. Dear Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Veteran U.S. Air Force. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 pm. Funeral Wednesday 10:45 a.m. from the Maher Funeral Home 17101 S. 71st Ave Tinley Park (1 block east of Harlem on 171st St in the Olde Tinley Library) to St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Church for Mass at 11:30am.Private interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the (17060 S. Oak Park Ave Tinley Pk. 60477) in his honor would be appreciated. To view and sign the guest book please visit WWW.MAHERFUNERALSERVICES.COM. (708) 781-9212.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 27, 2019
