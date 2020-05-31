Donald L. Lindsey, 91, a longtime Hinsdale resident, a labor leader, and veterans advocate died peacefully Friday, May 29, 2020, with family by his side. Don was born in Clinton, Illinois, and began his career as a locomotive fireman on the Illinois Central Railroad in 1947 and was later promoted to locomotive engineer. After serving in the U.S. Army 724th Transportation Operating Battalion during the Korean War, he attended Thorton Junior College, DePaul University, and the John Marshall Law School. He had an interest in the legislative process and saw the opportunity to put his personal experience as a locomotive engineer to use in improving the working conditions and protecting the rights of locomotive engineers. After his Illinois Central experience, he went on to leadership positions with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers AFL-CIO, first in his home state as Legislative Director in Springfield, Illinois and then in Washington D.C. as Vice President and National Legislative Representative where he represented the interests of locomotive engineers before Congress, the Administration, and various federal agencies. He testified before Congress many times on railroad labor issues. A tireless advocate for rail transportation and safety, he served on advisory boards and committees of various state and national governmental, trade, and professional organizations including the Federal Railroad Administration, Illinois Department of Transportation, METRA, the National Safety Council, and Operation Lifesaver. He was a charter member of the U.S. High Speed Rail Association. In retirement, he was a long-time dedicated Legionnaire and held many positions at the post and district level including Commander of American Legion Post 250 in Hinsdale, IL, and DuPage County Commander. He also volunteered for the AARP where he lobbied the Illinois General Assembly for several years on issues of interest to retired persons and served as a long-time board member of the DuPage Railroad Safety Council. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Dolores Lindsey, and his sisters, Wilma Jenkins and Theodora Ingram. He is survived by his children: Rev. John Lindsey of Manhattan, IL; James B. (Hollis) of Chicago, IL; Michael J. (Shelly) of Westmont, IL; Timothy D. (Maureen) of Cheshire, CT; Donald R. (Lynn) of Clarendon Hills, IL; Mariann (John) Augustyn of Hinsdale, IL, and 15 grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 9 to 10:30 am at Adolf Funeral Home, 7000 S. Madison St. Willowbrook, IL 60527. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Hinsdale American Legion Post 250, 19 E. Chicago Avenue, Hinsdale, IL 60521. For more information 630-325-2300, www.adolfservices.com or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.