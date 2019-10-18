|
|
Donald Louis Lippert, Sr., age 78, of Schaumburg. Beloved husband of Janice M. Lippert, nee Schnese. Devoted father of Chris (William Perry) Lippert, Diane (Cary) Wick and Donald Jr. (Allison) Lippert. Loving grandfather of Matthew, Michael, Ava, Sophie and Maxwell. Cherished son of Louis and Marie Lippert. Caring brother of Joan (Thomas) Bartelson. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Don was a proud veteran of the Marine Corp. He worked in the banking industry for many years. Don founded and was president and CEO of GreatBank Algonquin and GreatBank Cary. He also was the managing director of Performance Equity Partners. He was an avid golfer, but his true love was his family. He will be deeply missed by his many friends and family.
Visitation Sunday from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. In state at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 930 W. Higgins Rd., Schaumburg Monday, 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM. Entombment will be at Elm Lawn Cemetery, Elmhurst. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Ste. 1210, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at . Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 18, 2019