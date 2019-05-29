Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Donald M. Olenec

Donald M. Olenec Obituary
Donald M. Olenec, age 77. Devoted husband of JoAnn nee Bankson; beloved father of the late Michael; loving son of the late Michael and the late Jean Olenec; dear brother of the late Nick Olenec; dear uncle and friend to many. Visitation Friday, May 31, 2019 from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Panachyda at 7:15 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to The , , Misericordia. www.misericordia.org , or West Suburban Humane Society, www.wshs-dg.org. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019
