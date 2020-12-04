1/2
Donald M. Rathberger
1930 - 2020
Donald M. Rathberger, 90, of New Carlisle, Indiana passed away at 11:30 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, in his home. Donald was born on October 12, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Maximillian and Lillian (Urbanowicz) Rathberger. He served in the United States Marines during the Korean War. Donald retired as a Master Tool and Die Maker from the Panduit Corporation in Romeoville, Illinois. On May 24, 1951, in Chicago, Illinois, he married Suzanne Gray, who preceded him in death on September 26, 2013. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Rathberger; his sister, Rita Jane Price; and his half-sister, Maxine Kral. Donald is survived by eight children, Debra (Tom) Bauer, Donna (Mike) McCool, Diane Halm, Donald Rathberger, Pamela (James) Vogenthaler, Robert (Mary Jane) Rathberger, Michael (Janet) Rathberger, and Melissa (Stan) Minasian; eighteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and his sister, Ruth Cowley; There will be no visitation or services. Private burial will take place in First Lutheran Cemetery, Alsip, Illinois at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be directed to Marine Toys for Tots program. Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.kaniewski.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes Inc
201 S Filbert St
New Carlisle, IN 46552
(574) 654-3221
