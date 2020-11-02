Donald N. Marks, age 87; beloved husband of Renee, nee Kaplan; devoted father of Robin Dombeck, Steven (Pam) Marks, and Jody Leiva; cherished grandfather of Kyle Dombeck, Lauren, Kelsey, and Michael Marks, Hailey and Sara Levia; dear brother of Barry Marks. Services and interment private. Remembrances may be made to Beth Emet The Free Synagogue, 1224 Dempster St., Evanston 60202 or Congregation Etz Chaim , 1748 S. Highland Avenue, Lombard 60148. Info: Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856, www.chesedvemet.com
.