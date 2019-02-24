Home

Donald N. Pfister Obituary
Donald N. Pfister. Age 91 of Park Ridge. Beloved husband of Mary Jane, nee Netwig. Loving father of Terry, Greg (Kate), Tom, Tim (Susan), Mary, Don and Gary. Cherished grandfather of Erich, Alex, Elise, Julia, Allie and Sam. Dear brother of George and Ray. Don was a trailblazer in national fire safety standards while serving as Park Ridge's first Director of Fire Prevention. As a gifted professional photographer, he recorded his love of people and travel for over 60 years. Visitation Tuesday, February 26, 3-9 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy. (2 blks. S. of Touhy), Park Ridge. Funeral Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. prayers from the funeral home, to St. Paul of the Cross Church. Mass 11 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Journeycare, www.journeycare.org, are appreciated. Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
