Donald O. Cimino
1939 - 2020
Donald O. Cimino of Downers Grove, age 81. Beloved father of Donald (Joanne) Cimino, Ann Lee (Jim) Russo and William (Patricia) Cimino; proud grandfather of Alex, Sarah, Kristen, Michael, Nicholas and Anthony; great-grandfather of Brayden; dear brother of the late Frank (Judy) Cimino. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
DONALD was a friend of mine and my wife Joyce.I introduced Don to the automotive business in 1975, and have many many memories.I am sad to say that we had lost contact with each other for the past many years.I pray Donald that you may enjoy life with our Dear Lord for eternity.May God bless all your family.
Donald Koch
Friend
May 10, 2020
Grandpa,
There was always love between us, in the end thats all that matters, may you find your way to your father Onofrio , mother Lenore, and brother Frank who you cherished and missed so much, until the day we meet again, may you rest in peace.

Love always and forever,
Big Guy
Alex Cimino
Grandchild
May 9, 2020
Grandpa,
You never went a moment without playfully arguing with me, expressing your love for our family, and being a best friend to myself and many others. I hope youre having a blast at the golf course, watching football in your recliner, and sipping on your adored Amaretto. I love you forever and always my little peep.
Sarah Cimino
Grandchild
May 8, 2020
I will miss you more then I can say. I love you Dad
Ann RUSSO
Daughter
May 8, 2020
Miss you Dad
Ann Russo
Daughter
May 7, 2020
Dear Dad,
I will always remember and cherish the memories and time we had. I will always love you.
Don Cimino
Son
May 7, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14
May 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
