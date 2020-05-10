Donald O. Cimino of Downers Grove, age 81. Beloved father of Donald (Joanne) Cimino, Ann Lee (Jim) Russo and William (Patricia) Cimino; proud grandfather of Alex, Sarah, Kristen, Michael, Nicholas and Anthony; great-grandfather of Brayden; dear brother of the late Frank (Judy) Cimino. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.