Donald P. Byron
Proud Father to Don (Kim) and Grandfather to Jude. Preceded in death by his beloved parents Allen and Marilyn, brothers Chicky, Bobby and Davie, loving brother of Carolyn, Marilyn, Chrissy (Greeny). Adored Uncle to Craig, Peggy, Kelly (Mike), Jennifer, Debbie (John), Dennis (Stacey), Jimmy, Brad (Nikki) and Christopher. Cherished Great Uncle to Jonathon, Jose, Jacquelene, Johnny, Owen, Nora, Quinn, Austin, Emma and Asher. Treasured nephew and cousin. Fond friend to many. Donnie was charismatic, he loved music, dancing and making people smile. He had a nickname for everyone. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten. Due to the pandemic a direct cremation is planned.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 20, 2020.
May 19, 2020
So sorry for the loss of Donny to all his family. Knew him for many years. Having memories of just being around Don. He was surely a dancing man to the end. RIP you will be missed by so many. Mary Kay and Jerry
Mary Bellina
Friend
May 17, 2020
Offering you my deepest sympathy. May the God of all comfort carry you through this difficult time. Psalms 119:76
May 17, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
