Proud Father to Don (Kim) and Grandfather to Jude. Preceded in death by his beloved parents Allen and Marilyn, brothers Chicky, Bobby and Davie, loving brother of Carolyn, Marilyn, Chrissy (Greeny). Adored Uncle to Craig, Peggy, Kelly (Mike), Jennifer, Debbie (John), Dennis (Stacey), Jimmy, Brad (Nikki) and Christopher. Cherished Great Uncle to Jonathon, Jose, Jacquelene, Johnny, Owen, Nora, Quinn, Austin, Emma and Asher. Treasured nephew and cousin. Fond friend to many. Donnie was charismatic, he loved music, dancing and making people smile. He had a nickname for everyone. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten. Due to the pandemic a direct cremation is planned.





