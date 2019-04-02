Home

Donald P. Casper Obituary
Donald P. Casper, passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted family. Beloved husband of Marie nee Vella for 61 years. Cherished father of Edward Casper, Robert (Denise) Casper & Thomas Casper. Proud uncle and cousin of many. Funeral Thursday 9:00am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to Sacred Heart Church, Palos Hills, for Mass at 10:00am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00pm until 9:00pm. Donald was a 30 year dedicated employee of the Chicago Tribune as an avid photographer and a 10 year employee of the Rock Island Railroad. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2019
