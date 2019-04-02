|
|
Donald P. Casper, passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted family. Beloved husband of Marie nee Vella for 61 years. Cherished father of Edward Casper, Robert (Denise) Casper & Thomas Casper. Proud uncle and cousin of many. Funeral Thursday 9:00am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to Sacred Heart Church, Palos Hills, for Mass at 10:00am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00pm until 9:00pm. Donald was a 30 year dedicated employee of the Chicago Tribune as an avid photographer and a 10 year employee of the Rock Island Railroad. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2019