1929 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Donald P. Dupont, 89, of Dubuque, Iowa, and formerly of Phoenix, Az. and Palatine, Ill., passed away in his home on Saturday, June 29 with family at his side.



Don travelled the world during his 38 years with the international accounting firm of Arthur Andersen & Co., and he was one of nine Phoenix Civic Leaders who founded the Fiesta Bowl-now a host of the College Football Championship Game-in 1971.



He began his four decades at Andersen as an auditor in the Small Business Division of the Chicago office from 1953-69, where he made Manager in 1959 and Partner in 1966.



Don was promoted to Managing Partner of the firm's Phoenix office from 1969-82, where he directed a massive business expansion that tripled the size of the staff from 75 to 225 employees.



He finished his career at Andersen's World Headquarters in Chicago, where from 1982 until his retirement in 1990, he oversaw 85,000 world-wide employees as Managing Director of Personnel.



In that role, he attended global planning meetings in Zurich, Switzerland, participated in Far East business expansions in places like Thailand and Indonesia, and fought for upgraded daycare and eldercare programs to improve the retention rates of Andersen's female employees.



But it all began in Dubuque. Don was the eldest of four children (he had 3 sisters) born on August 7, 1929. He graduated from Dubuque's Loras Academy in 1947, where he was Class President his senior year, and from Loras College in 1951 with a degree in Accounting.



Don joined his high school boxing team and became an undefeated Golden Gloves champion who never lost a fight in three years at 112 pounds. He lacked knockout power, but Don was such a fast and entertaining fighter that his Flyweight bouts were often the Main Event during summertime fight cards in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois.



After college, Don served in the U.S. Army from 1951-53, and was stationed in Tokyo. He served in the Reserves until 1960.



When he returned from Japan, Don started with Andersen. In 1954, he married Janet M. Bahl of Asbury, Iowa. Together, they had two boys and two girls, and were married for 40 years until Janet died of pancreatic cancer in 1995.



They bought their first home in the northwest suburb of Palatine in 1959. A decade later, Andersen transferred them to Arizona.



While running Andersen's Phoenix office, Don threw himself into civic life. Andersen became a significant contributor and recruiter at Arizona State University's School of Accountancy. The school established a Don Dupont Professorship in his honor.



But Don's single biggest civic involvement was his collaboration with eight other Phoenix business leaders to create the Fiesta Bowl in 1971.



That effort came at a time when there were just a handful of College Bowl Games, and only one-the Rose Bowl in California-played in the West. The NCAA had little interest in approving another.



Don became Treasurer of the Fiesta group, and his Andersen office got the Bowl its not-for-profit status and contributed all the early accounting work.



With the help of U.S. Attorney General John Mitchell and the promise to plow Bowl profits into the fight against drug abuse, the group finally won NCAA approval. Don became Fiesta Bowl President in 1979-80.



The rest is history. Approaching its 50th Anniversary, the Fiesta Bowl is Arizona's most successful civic venture of the past half-century. It has hosted several National Championship Games, generated $2.75 billion for Arizona's economy over the past decade, and contributed $12.5 million to charitable causes.



When Don was promoted to Andersen's World Headquarters in 1982, he and Janet returned to Palatine, settling into a historic home near the old downtown. It was one of five homes featured in the Palatine Historical Society's House and Garden Tour in 1998.



When Don retired from Andersen in 1990, he was elected to the Palatine Public Library Board, where his business acumen was essential for the site selection and construction of the new Main Library.



In 2009, Don was one of four community volunteers added to the Palatine Park District's Honor Roll-the District's highest honor-for his years of contribution to the suburb.



In 2012, Don moved back to Dubuque to be closer to surviving family and classmates. He maintained strong ties to Loras College throughout his life. Don served on its Board of Regents for 18 years. He was Chairman from 1984-87.



Don is survived by his sister, Patricia Lange of Rockford, Ill.; his daughters, Anne Dupont of Centennial, Colo. and Jill Dupont of Duluth, Minn., and sons, Michael Dupont of Albuquerque, NM and Mark Dupont of Chicago, Ill.; his granddaughters, Kaitlin (Thomas) Boileau of San Jose, Cal. and Maureen Phenix of Ft. Collins, Colo.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 2001 St. Joseph Street, Dubuque. A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, in Dubuque.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Don's memory be made to the Loras Fund, 1450 Alta Vista Street, Dubuque, IA 52001 or the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, 700 Locust Street Suite 195, Dubuque, IA 52001.