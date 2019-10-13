|
Donald P. Hocking, age 71 of Westmont. Beloved son of the late Louise and Donald Hocking. Dear brother of Clara L. Martin. Loving uncle of Cheri (Ray) Olszewski. Great uncle of Theresa and Drew. In lieu of flowers donations to the at would be apprciated. Visitation Monday, Oct. 14th 3PM-8PM at Adolf Funeral Home 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook. Chapel Service Tues. Oct. 15th 10AM at the funeral home. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery-Darien. (630) 325-2300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019