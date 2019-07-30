|
|
Donald P. Jungels, 80, of Bristol, IL passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Rush-Copley Medical Center, surrounded by his family. He was born August 6, 1938 in Aurora, IL.
Don graduated from Marmion Academy, and was a veteran for the US Army, who served in Germany. As an electrician for 40 years and a member of the IBEW Local 461, Don later became a business owner of Jungels Electric. He was a very loving and devoted family man. He loved his wife of 53 years, Patricia, more than words could say. His children, grandchildren, and his great granddaughter were his pride and joy. His other passion was to help kids. He loved to coach, and coached Aurora Boys Baseball and Legion League, which he did for over 50 years. He was also the Athletic Director and basketball coach at St. Peter School in Aurora for 15 years. As an avid Chicago White Sox fan, his other joy was to take his sons and grandsons to see his favorite team play. When he wasn't going to the games, he loved watching them on TV. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Ann (Simmons) Jungels of Bristol, IL; three sons Timothy Jungels, Donnie (Jenny) Jungels, and Chuy (Cheryl) Lopez; seven grandchildren Paxon, Brett, Jayson, and Maxwell Jungels, Sara and Luke Lopez, and Samantha Soto; his great granddaughter Laila Jungels; his special friend P.J. Schinkoeth; and his sister Carol Huss.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frances (Davis) and Carl Jungels; and two sisters Mary Lou Jansey and Jan Sutherland.
Funeral from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 9:30am to St. Peter Church at 10:00am. Fr. Joachim Tyrtania will officiate with interment at Marywood Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 2:00pm until 8:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Donald's family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019