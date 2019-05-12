July 15, 1929 - April 20, 2019 Donald Patterson Reynolds was born in Plattsburgh, NY in 1929 to Thomas and Mary (Patterson) Reynolds. He grew up in Willsboro and Ossining, NY. After his Navy service, he went to college on the G.I. Bill. He earned a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (1953) from Cornell University, a J.D. from Cornell Law School (1955), and a Master of EE degree from Syracuse University (1964). Don taught electrical engineering for four years at University of Tennessee in Knoxville. He then moved to the Chicago area and became a patent attorney and educator. Starting in 1971 he worked at Argonne National Laboratory, Motorola, Square D, Welsh & Katz, Jones Day, and McAndrews, Held & Malloy. From 1993-1998 he directed the Center for Intellectual Property Law at John Marshall Law School. He also taught international patent law at University of Chicago as an adjunct professor, and he taught yearly review courses in Singapore from 1990-1997 as a Patent Law Association of Chicago instructor. In retirement Don piloted planes, dived coral reefs, studied the classics, and traveled the world. Residing since 2010 at Montgomery Place Senior Community, he enjoyed an active life there and made treasured friends. He was married to Elaine Hinsey Reynolds, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his children Robert Reynolds (Mary Ann Rowe) and Janet Reynolds Thomas; brother Richard Reynolds (Patricia); grandchildren Julie Reynolds (Michael Schmitz) and Mike Reynolds (Laura Brudzynski); great-grandchildren Ari Reynolds Schmitz, Lina Reynolds Schmitz, and Jackson Rowe Reynolds; and his daughter-in-law's family members Joyce May, Judy Henry, James Henry, and Nick Henry. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary