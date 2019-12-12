|
Donald P. Schmitz passed away peacefully on December 10th. Survived by his beloved wife of 68 years Marion nee: Meyer; loving father of 7; devoted grandfather of 17 and great grandfather of 19. He is also survived by his brothers and sister. In lieu of flowers please send memorial to: The Neighborhood Boys and Girls Club c/o Bill Abplanalp, Deputy Director of Development 2501 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago 60618 or Rainbow Hospice Palliative Care c/o Foundation, Attn: Emily Douville, 2601 Navistar Dr, Build 4/Floor 1, Lisle 60532. Funeral Saturday lying in state 9:30 am till time of mass 10:30 am at St. Benedict Church 2215 W Irving Park Rd. Interment private. 773-588-6336 or greinfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019