Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grein Funeral Directors
2114 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 588-6336
Lying in State
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Benedict Church
2215 W Irving Park Rd.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Benedict Church
2215 W Irving Park Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Schmitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald p. Schmitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald p. Schmitz Obituary
Donald P. Schmitz passed away peacefully on December 10th. Survived by his beloved wife of 68 years Marion nee: Meyer; loving father of 7; devoted grandfather of 17 and great grandfather of 19. He is also survived by his brothers and sister. In lieu of flowers please send memorial to: The Neighborhood Boys and Girls Club c/o Bill Abplanalp, Deputy Director of Development 2501 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago 60618 or Rainbow Hospice Palliative Care c/o Foundation, Attn: Emily Douville, 2601 Navistar Dr, Build 4/Floor 1, Lisle 60532. Funeral Saturday lying in state 9:30 am till time of mass 10:30 am at St. Benedict Church 2215 W Irving Park Rd. Interment private. 773-588-6336 or greinfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -