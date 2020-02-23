|
|
Don Watts, age 73. Born in Chicago, raised a family in Homewood, retired in Estero, Florida and most recently resided in Palos Heights. Loving husband of the late Margaret Watts nee Fenner and the late Mary Nell Watts nee Coombs. Loving father of Peter Watts, Katie (Matthew) Davis, Cara Slee and Laura (Sean) Reeve. Dear grandfather of Caden Glad and Ivan Reeve. Fond uncle, brother-in-law and friend to many. Retired Teacher and Girls Softball Coach at Stagg High School. Memorial Visitation on Monday February 24, from 2 – 8 pm at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home 18230 Dixie Highway in Homewood. Memorial Mass Tuesday, 10:30am at the St. Joseph Church, 17951 Dixie Highway in Homewood. Private Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. For additional information contact tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020