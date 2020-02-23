Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
For more information about
Donald Watts
View Funeral Home Obituary

Donald P. Watts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald P. Watts Obituary
Don Watts, age 73. Born in Chicago, raised a family in Homewood, retired in Estero, Florida and most recently resided in Palos Heights. Loving husband of the late Margaret Watts nee Fenner and the late Mary Nell Watts nee Coombs. Loving father of Peter Watts, Katie (Matthew) Davis, Cara Slee and Laura (Sean) Reeve. Dear grandfather of Caden Glad and Ivan Reeve. Fond uncle, brother-in-law and friend to many. Retired Teacher and Girls Softball Coach at Stagg High School. Memorial Visitation on Monday February 24, from 2 – 8 pm at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home 18230 Dixie Highway in Homewood. Memorial Mass Tuesday, 10:30am at the St. Joseph Church, 17951 Dixie Highway in Homewood. Private Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. For additional information contact tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -