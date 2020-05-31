Donald Parus
Donald Parus, 82, of LaGrange Park, IL, beloved husband of the late Grace E. Parus, devoted father of Mark (Leanne) and Nicole (Michael) Griffin, loving grandfather of Michael & Alex Griffin and Melanie & Amanda Parus, fond uncle of Edward (Ashley) Wambaja. Burial will be private, and a memorial mass will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Barbara Church in Brookfield, IL, or donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
