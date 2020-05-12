Donald Patrick McCormick, 85, of Harwood Heights, IL passed away on May 8, 2020 at his home peacefully. Don was born in Chicago, IL and is preceded in death by his parents Willard and Rose (Curcio) McCormick, Brother Robert (Duke) McCormick, Sister Barbara McCormick Wirtz, and Wife Dolores (Kull) McCormick. He graduated from Wells High School in Chicago, IL. He was drafted and served in the U.S. Army and Reserves and was a decorated marksman. In 2019 he participated in Honor Flight Chicago recognizing his service to his country. Don worked for Bradley Supply as a Truck Driver and Salesman. He served on the school board at Pennoyer while his seven children attended school there. He also served as an elected trustee for the Village of Harwood Heights and Norwood Park as a Fire board Trustee. Other contributions included Oriole Park Little League coach, Thoroughbred Horseman and a compassionate and dedicated care giver to his wife Dolores for many years. Most importantly, Don was a devoted and loving husband, father of 7, grandfather of 17 and Great Grandfather of 2 and soon to be Balaban baby. He was the patriarch of his family's "Spaghetti Wednesday" dinners.
He is survived by his seven children Jacqueline(Emily Mollet), Mark, David (Lisa Sullivan), Donald Jr, Karyn (Martin) Balaban, Michael (Kristin), Jennifer (Louis) Kenyeri. Grandchildren Brooks and Rylee McCormick, Lexi Kramer Mia, Corinne and Donald III McCormick, Vince and Gianna Squeo, Nicholas(Alexis), Hollie, Jacob and Kelly Balaban, John, Elle and Cole McCormick, Louis III and Jessica Kenyeri. Great Grandchildren Vince and Isabella Squeo. Sister Joan(Willam) Krawiec, Sister-in-law Barbara (Ray) Syzponik, Sister-in-law Debbie(Mike) Klebsch, Sister-in- law Diane (Robert) McCormick and many nieces and nephews. With todays current COVID-19 pandemic we are unable to have a public service for Don but a public celebration of Don's life will take place at a later date when the current crowd restrictions are lifted. A Private Funeral service will take place on Wednesday May, 13th 2020. Those wishing to drive in the funeral procession to All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines on Wednesday should arrive at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge between 12:45 p.m. & 1:00 p.m. YOU MUST REMAIN IN YOUR VEHICLE AT ALL TIMES AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND AT THE CEMETERY. The procession will drive by the casket at the graveside and then you must EXIT THE CEMETERY, NO EXCEPTIONS. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Don's memory may be given to Honor Flight Chicago @ honorflightchicago.org. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 12, 2020.