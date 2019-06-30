Donald was born in Chicago on December 19, 1944 to Sigurd Berg and Eleanor Untiedt. He grew up in Chicago and Franklin Park. In 1965 he was drafted by the Army to go to Vietnam. He served in the field, was wounded twice and received two Purple Heart commendations. He also served at artillery bases in Tay Ninh and Chu Lai, and was made a Sergeant.



After returning home in 1967 Don worked in the welding supply industry. In 1978 he became domestic partner with Richard Fryrear and established himself in Oak Park, IL Don travelled widely, including time in Mexico and Vietnam, where he made many friends. His death on June 24, 2019 followed a 4 year long fight with lung cancer. He requested cremation. Don is survived by his brother Arne and by Richard Fryrear.



A casual and joyful remembrance party is scheduled for the evening of July 4, in honor of his proud military service and well-lived life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cancer Research Institute at cancerresearch.org Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019