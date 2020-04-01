Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Dote
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Paul Dote

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Paul Dote Obituary
Donald Paul Dote, 59, of New Lenox, formerly of Ingleside, died Saturday, March 28, 2020. Husband of the late Colette (nee Grisko); dad of Katelyn (Frank) Renteria; son of Joan Dote (nee Marino); brother of Karen (Paul) Reaber and Laura (Jeff) Kutterer; son-in-law of Conrad and the late Carol Grisko; brother-in-law of Cathleen Grisko; uncle of Stephanie and Anthony Reaber, Allyson, Ashley, and Zack Kutterer; and Patrick and Kelly McSweeney. Private burial Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. A public celebration of Don's life will be held at a future date. Memorials to the , , appreciated. Online condolences, www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information, 847-587-2100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -