Donald Paul Dote, 59, of New Lenox, formerly of Ingleside, died Saturday, March 28, 2020. Husband of the late Colette (nee Grisko); dad of Katelyn (Frank) Renteria; son of Joan Dote (nee Marino); brother of Karen (Paul) Reaber and Laura (Jeff) Kutterer; son-in-law of Conrad and the late Carol Grisko; brother-in-law of Cathleen Grisko; uncle of Stephanie and Anthony Reaber, Allyson, Ashley, and Zack Kutterer; and Patrick and Kelly McSweeney. Private burial Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. A public celebration of Don's life will be held at a future date. Memorials to the , , appreciated. Online condolences, www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information, 847-587-2100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2020