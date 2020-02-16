|
Donald E. Pechous, 86, of Quincy, Illinois and formerly of Berwyn, Illinois passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020 after a brief illness.Don is survived by his son Donald J. Pechous (Cynthia Schnaitmann). He was preceded in death by his wife Carla (nee Zourek), his parents John M. Pechous and Frances A. (Seidel) Pechous, and his five brothers Roy (Vera), John (Nancy), Vernon (late Carole), Kenneth (Pam), and his twin brother Robert (Elizabeth).Born in Berwyn on August 24, 1933, Don attended Morton High School. Don enlisted in the US Marine Corps and served from 1952-1955 attaining the rank of Sergeant. He was a graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale where he received a degree in Finance.After briefly serving as a teacher in the Chicago Public Schools, Don spent most of his career in law enforcement. He was an investigator with the Cook County Sheriff's Police, internal investigator for the Illinois Dept. of Children and Family Services, Security Supervisor for the Illinois Industrial Commission and Chief Investigator for the Illinois Dept. of Registration and Education. In addition to working as an investigator, Don was heavily involved in City of Berwyn politics and government serving as the First Ward Alderman for 22 years, as City Clerk for 6 years and as Township Committeeman for 4 years. Don was also the former Commandant of Marine Corp League Detachment 1057 based in Murrieta,California.Don was an avid dog lover adopting numerous dogs that had been abused or abandoned. Don enjoyed travel with his wife Carla having visited numerous European countries, South America, India and China. He made friends quickly, having many close friends not only in his hometown of Berwyn, but also gaining friends wherever he lived such as Naples, FL, Murrieta, CA, and Quincy.Donald E. Pechous leaves an exemplary legacy of public service and of unwavering devotion to the Pechous Family, the City of Berwyn and the US Marine Corps.Cremation rites will be accorded, and no formal services are planned at this time. Inurnment in Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA. Funeral arrangements are in care of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home. www.dukerandhaugh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020