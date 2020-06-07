Donald R. Bjes, age 76, US Army Veteran; beloved husband of Mary Ellen (nee Krull); loving father of Patricia (James) LaRoche and James (Amy) Bjes; cherished grandpa of Austin and Kylie Bjes; dear brother of Peter, Judy (Jimmy) Jamros, Johnny (Gerry), Richard Bjes, and the late Donna Albright. Don was a proud member of the Fraternal Order of Police. Service and interment were private. A celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home (708) 429-3200.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.