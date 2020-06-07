Donald R. Gardner, 85, of Glenview, at rest June 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Noreen Gardner nee Carroll; loving father of Chris (Eileen) Gardner, Dr. Mary (Dr. Tom) Miller, and Amy (Sean) Fallmer; proud grandfather of Katherine and Elizabeth Miller, Ryan and Owen Gardner, Rory, William and Sean P. Faller; dear brother of Sr. Susan Gardner, OP. A small private family service is being held due the COVID Crisis. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Fall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Dr., Adrian, MI 49221 (http://www.adriandominicans.org/) or School Sisters of St. Francis, 1501 S. Layton, Milwaukee, WI 53215 (www.sssf.org).
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.