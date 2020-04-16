|
Donald R Petelle, 91, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Huntley, IL, passed away on April 11, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Chicago, IL, on February 26, 1929, to the late Walter and Marie (Hansen) Petelle. He spent his formative years in Chicago, graduating from Lane Technical High School in 1947. He then graduated from Carthage College in 1950. Donald was married to his high school sweetheart Carlee Pochert in Chicago, Il, on August 13, 1950. The couple only recently move to this area after spending most of their married life in Mt. Prospect, Il, Huntley, Il and Elgin, Il area. He owned and operated Petelle Realty where he worked as an Industrial real estate broker. He was a member of the Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church, Huntley, Il. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf, cards and travel. Donald is survived by his wife of 69 years, Carlee Petelle; a daughter, Sharon (Dr. Gerome) Kantor; three sons, Gary (Jeannette) Petelle, Carl (Kathi) Petelle and Steven (Connie) Petelle; ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded by three brothers.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church's Memorial Garden and Columbarium Fund, 10805 Main Street, Huntley IL 60143 or Parkview Hospice, Fort Wayne.
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020