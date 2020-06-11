Donald R. Suchy, 83, of Barrington passed away on June 2, 2020. He was born in Barrington Hills, IL on December 15, 1936 to the late Milo and Violet (nee Kreeger) Suchy. Donald was born in a farm house on Meadow Hill Road west of Barrington. He lived on 18th Street in Barrington since 1958. Donald enjoyed family, fishing, square dancing and traveling. He and his wife had seen all of North America, Hawaii and the Caribbean. He was very proud of being a Barrington Volunteer Fire Fighter for 31 years. He will be missed by his children, Karen (Jim) Doyle, Steve (Dawn) Suchy, David (Coleen) Suchy; grandchildren, Heather Acton, Cate (Chris) Donaldson, Amanda Suchy, Kevin Suchy and Brian Suchy; great-grandchildren, Joshua and Addison Acton and Rose Donaldson; and brother, John Suchy. Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Adele, whom he married on December 28, 1957; and his brother, Thomas Suchy. A visitation will be held privately for the family at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in PL-Lake on Jun. 11, 2020.